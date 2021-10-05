Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,098 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Camden Property Trust worth $202,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.