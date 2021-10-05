Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 519,720 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.90% of Stifel Financial worth $197,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $12,538,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

