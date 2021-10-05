Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 193.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 256,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

