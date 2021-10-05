Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,165 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 743,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. 337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.