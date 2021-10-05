Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $299.59

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.59 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 285.60 ($3.73). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 285.60 ($3.73), with a volume of 2,875,361 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

