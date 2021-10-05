DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.10. 9,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,268,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,529,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

