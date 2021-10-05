DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 190.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 4.24% of DMC Global worth $44,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $731.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

