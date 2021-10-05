DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0050

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $504,026.61 and approximately $7,643.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 164.7% against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00104635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00139425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.79 or 1.00500253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

