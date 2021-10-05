Dock Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.90 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Dock has a market cap of $61.42 million and $7.90 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.46 or 0.08281435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00331516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00257968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 861,647,833 coins and its circulating supply is 727,398,080 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

