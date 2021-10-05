Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DOGZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,523. Dogness has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

