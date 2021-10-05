Doki Doki Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $44.75 or 0.00088378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $124,290.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

