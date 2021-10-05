Dollarama Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

DOL stock opened at C$53.96 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 112,063 shares of company stock worth $6,291,217 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

