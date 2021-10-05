Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.70.
Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.62. 354,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.99. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
