Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.70.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.62. 354,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.99. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.