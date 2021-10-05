Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Craig Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00.

WOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 240,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,812,000 after acquiring an additional 377,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

