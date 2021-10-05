Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.19

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 89731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

