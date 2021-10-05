Douglas Valenti Sells 15,105 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,920. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

