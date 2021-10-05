Douglas Valenti Sells 31,509 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $563,065.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99.

QNST stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,920. The firm has a market cap of $945.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 123,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

