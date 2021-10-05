DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 4.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 13,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,138,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in DouYu International by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

