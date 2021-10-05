Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 609.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 349,906 shares during the last quarter. RR Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

