DoYourTip Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $622,363.66 and approximately $13,737.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.85 or 0.00603522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.32 or 0.00958713 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

