DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,578.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 254,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,153. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

