Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 4.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. 2,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

