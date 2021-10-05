Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.32

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.32 and traded as high as C$23.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 154,554 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.32.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

