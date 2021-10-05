Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $109.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 176,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,304,000 after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.