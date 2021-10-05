Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $109.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.
DUK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
NYSE:DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 176,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,304,000 after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
