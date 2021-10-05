Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as low as C$7.60. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 294,713 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

