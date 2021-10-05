Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.70 ($51.41).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.78. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 125.00.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

