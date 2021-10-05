Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.70 ($51.41).

ETR DUE opened at €36.50 ($42.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.78. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.00.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

