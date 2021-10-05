Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 250,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.93 per share, with a total value of $24,982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASAN traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,388. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Asana by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Asana by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

