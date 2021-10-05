DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.37 ($49.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DWS shares. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DWS opened at €36.16 ($42.54) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

