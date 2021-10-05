Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$106.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.54. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$2.98.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile
