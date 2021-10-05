Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $77.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.86 million and the lowest is $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.