Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $77.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.86 million and the lowest is $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.