e-Gulden (EFL) One Day Volume Tops $121.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $121.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00340167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,109 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,847 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

