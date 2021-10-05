E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.73 ($13.80).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.85 ($12.76) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.33.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

