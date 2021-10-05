E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.73 ($13.80).

EOAN stock opened at €10.85 ($12.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.33. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

