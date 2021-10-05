EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.26% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

