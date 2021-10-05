EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.78. 9,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.