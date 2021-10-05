EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 120,803 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVXL. Dawson James boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

