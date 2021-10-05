EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,112. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $963.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

