EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 209,711 PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. PLx Pharma makes up 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.78% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 41.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

