EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 45,341 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $17,083,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,428,066 shares of company stock valued at $91,647,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

