EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,353 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 164,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of BCEI stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

