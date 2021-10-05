EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,526 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Boot Barn makes up about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,912. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.