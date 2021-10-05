East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

