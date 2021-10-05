easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5097 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

