Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.

EFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 13,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

