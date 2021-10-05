Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by 131.6% over the last three years.
EFL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 13,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.