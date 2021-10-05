Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

EIM stock remained flat at $$13.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,794. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

