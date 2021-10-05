Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,315. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

