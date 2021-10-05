EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,592.85 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $366,592.85 and $1,113.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.83 or 0.99743344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00523113 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

