Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0101

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $58.94 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00256287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013315 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,458,298,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,231,956 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

