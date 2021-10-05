Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Raised by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 6.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.56% of Edison International worth $124,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

